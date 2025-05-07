Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,702 call options on the company. This is an increase of 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,755 call options.

UWM Stock Down 14.6 %

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. UWM has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $560.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of UWM

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 886.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,727,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UWM by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,081 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in UWM during the fourth quarter worth $6,602,000. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth $2,597,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,450,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UWMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

