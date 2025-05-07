Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,675 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 174% compared to the average daily volume of 975 call options.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.08. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,161.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

