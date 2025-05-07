Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 25,500 put options on the company. This is an increase of 122% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,499 put options.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

