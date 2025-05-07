Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SharkNinja (NYSE:SN)

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 22,650 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 954% compared to the average volume of 2,148 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 77.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in SharkNinja by 6,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. SharkNinja has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. Equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SharkNinja from $133.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SN

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.