iShares MSCI Germany ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 11,202 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 95% compared to the average daily volume of 5,740 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,082.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,056,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

EWG opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

