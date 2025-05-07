iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 10,724 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 325% compared to the average volume of 2,525 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $69.52.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

