Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.88, but opened at $30.00. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 453,943 shares changing hands.
Specifically, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,333 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $106,755.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,912.17. The trade was a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
JANX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,365,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,515,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,412 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,562,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,996 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,061,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,926,000 after purchasing an additional 986,750 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 596.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,429,000 after purchasing an additional 950,557 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.
