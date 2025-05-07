Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JOBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,032,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,412,000 after buying an additional 2,281,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,208,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,015,000 after purchasing an additional 817,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,894,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 361,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after purchasing an additional 616,193 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $1,130,002.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,494,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,594,255.84. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 10,785 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $80,132.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,257.48. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 668,827 shares of company stock worth $4,108,524. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.34.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

