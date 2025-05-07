JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

CNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.62 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,178. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cinemark by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.