JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Price

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 75.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HUN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

