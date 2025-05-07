JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Price

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $27.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. Criteo has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $451.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Criteo will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $602,129.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,229 shares in the company, valued at $21,267,255.24. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $96,281.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,980.50. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,145 shares of company stock worth $1,031,391. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 49,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 21.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Criteo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Criteo by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

