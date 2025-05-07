JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,033,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,322,000 after purchasing an additional 99,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 2,147.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,744,000 after buying an additional 772,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,495,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000.

Get JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPMB opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.