KeyCorp Raises MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $163.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTZ. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $144.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.11 and its 200-day moving average is $132.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MasTec has a 12 month low of $89.96 and a 12 month high of $166.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.34 and a beta of 1.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in MasTec by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 2,023.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

