Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,501 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 192,667 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,951,000 after purchasing an additional 304,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 20,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,241.39. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,214.16. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,168 shares of company stock worth $2,537,940. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

KTOS stock opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Articles

