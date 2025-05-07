Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,973,000 after acquiring an additional 615,211 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after buying an additional 372,196 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,265,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of KURA opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $467.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.