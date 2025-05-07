Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.93) per share and revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. On average, analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 14.9 %

KYMR stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.18. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $42,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,510. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,428.70. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $324,567. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

