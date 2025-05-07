LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Trading 4.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $80.61 and last traded at $82.04. 19,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 162,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMAT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $164,979.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $456,915.68. This trade represents a 26.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

