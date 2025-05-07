LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LENZ. Piper Sandler started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $715.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.41. LENZ Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LENZ. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

