Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Leon’s Furniture to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Shares of Leon’s Furniture stock opened at C$23.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.82. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of C$20.51 and a 52-week high of C$30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.
