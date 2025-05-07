Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $111.09 and last traded at $112.73, with a volume of 52796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.33.

The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.82. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $133.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price objective on Limbach in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,778. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMB. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Limbach by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 727.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.28.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

