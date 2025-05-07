Logan Ridge Finance (LRFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of LRFC opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Logan Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,880.00%.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

