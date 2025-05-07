Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $152,222.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,517.60. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,143 shares of company stock worth $486,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on LYFT

Lyft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.