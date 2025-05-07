MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Holdings Trimmed by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,515,482 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,517,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,656,000 after buying an additional 368,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,260,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $14,645,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,309.91. This represents a 32.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 45,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $5,737,645.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,509,746 shares in the company, valued at $690,646,661.10. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,064 shares of company stock worth $91,879,525 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $110.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

