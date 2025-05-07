MARA (MARA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect MARA to post earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $234.19 million for the quarter.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $187.11 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. On average, analysts expect MARA to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 6.82. MARA has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of MARA in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MARA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

