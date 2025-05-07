MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 11.2% on Analyst Downgrade

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $23.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MARA traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 23,859,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 45,198,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MARA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MARA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MARA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MARA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MARA by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in MARA by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

