Mariner LLC Acquires Shares of 6,865 Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $42.62.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leonardo DRS news, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,471,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,738,810.80. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $112,786.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,564.68. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,887 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

