Mariner LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Mariner LLC raised its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

PUMP opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $546.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.31. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.36 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

