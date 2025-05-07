Mariner LLC Lowers Holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,426,000 after purchasing an additional 148,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 738,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 212,792 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 127,948 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $41,569.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,552. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRSR

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $728.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $13.02.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $369.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.