Mariner LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hawkins by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 95,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.98 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hawkins

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.