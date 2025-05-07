Mariner LLC Sells 4,166 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 317.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Safehold by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after buying an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of SAFE opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 36.59 and a quick ratio of 36.59. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $97.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

