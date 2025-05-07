Mariner LLC Takes $214,000 Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,710,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,361,000 after acquiring an additional 705,483 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 17,801.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 170,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,345,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 780,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,396,000 after buying an additional 156,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $253.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.73%.

WesBanco Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.