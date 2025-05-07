Mariner LLC Takes Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parks & Resorts

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,345. The trade was a 38.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.85.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

