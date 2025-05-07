MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading 1.2% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.31. 14,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 23,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. MarketWise’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

MarketWise Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $223.78 million, a P/E ratio of 114.94 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The newsletter publisher reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.36 million. MarketWise had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in MarketWise by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 280,250 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 93,987 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in MarketWise by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,005 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 61,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

