Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 17,400 Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lotus Technology in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lotus Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lotus Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,426,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lotus Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lotus Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Lotus Technology Stock Performance

Shares of LOT opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. Lotus Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.27.

Lotus Technology Profile

Lotus Technology ( NASDAQ:LOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $271.53 million during the quarter.

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

