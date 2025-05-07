Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 37,283 LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,283 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony John Sabino sold 166,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $149,591.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,920,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,345.60. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Pegueros sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,993 shares in the company, valued at $125,993.70. This trade represents a 17.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,204 shares of company stock valued at $287,471 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivePerson Stock Performance

LivePerson stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.75.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.12 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 111.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.83.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

