Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMRX. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Immuneering by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Immuneering Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.22. Immuneering Co. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IMRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on Immuneering
Immuneering Profile
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Immuneering
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Mid-Cap Medical Stocks Outperforming the Market
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy After Weak Earnings and CVS-Novo Partnership?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.