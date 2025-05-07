Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMRX. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Immuneering by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.22. Immuneering Co. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immuneering Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday.

Immuneering Profile

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

