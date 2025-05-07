Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Cybin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in Cybin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Fore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cybin by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cybin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cybin Stock Down 6.5 %

Cybin stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Cybin Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a market cap of $130.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYBN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cybin from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cybin from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cybin in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.

