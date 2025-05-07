Marshall Wace LLP Has $103,000 Position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 276.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 166,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 75,750 shares during the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

NYSE:ASM opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $349.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

