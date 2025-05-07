Marshall Wace LLP Has $110,000 Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Xperi were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPER. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Xperi by 197.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 46,426 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Xperi by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 794,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 61,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Xperi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPER has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Xperi Price Performance

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. Xperi Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $320.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

Xperi Profile

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.