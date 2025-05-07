Marshall Wace LLP Invests $123,000 in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 51,435 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 187.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 270,791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 68,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 96,551 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 1.1 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $226.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

