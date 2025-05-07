Marshall Wace LLP Invests $77,000 in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ LILA opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

