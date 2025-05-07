Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,460 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in WW International were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

WW International Stock Up 11.2 %

WW opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. WW International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.30.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.21). Equities analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

