Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $100,000 Investment in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SunCar Technology Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in SunCar Technology Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
SunCar Technology Group Price Performance
SunCar Technology Group stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02. SunCar Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $11.74.
SunCar Technology Group Profile
SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.
