Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASS. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
908 Devices Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $190.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
908 Devices Profile
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.
