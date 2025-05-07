Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 23,512 Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 438.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 71,501 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Niu Technologies by 285.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 94,794 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $112.23 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 8.53%.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

