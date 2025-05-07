Marshall Wace LLP Sells 3,085 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kingsway Financial Services were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 368.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 325.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 296,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE KFS opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $9.58.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 498,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,496. This trade represents a 66.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

