Marshall Wace LLP Sells 79,445 Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,445 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vor Biopharma were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.
Vor Biopharma Stock Performance
VOR stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.21. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.
Vor Biopharma Profile
Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
