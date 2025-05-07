Marshall Wace LLP Sells 8,539 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Getty Images were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GETY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Getty Images by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Getty Images by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 18,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $39,410.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,587.44. This represents a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 124,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $264,202.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,449.76. The trade was a 8.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,668 shares of company stock valued at $480,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GETY opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.98.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.50 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

GETY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.45 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

