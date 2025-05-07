Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 52,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Azul by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,473,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 119,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AZUL. Raymond James reduced their price target on Azul from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Azul from $2.70 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Azul Stock Performance

AZUL stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Azul S.A. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $299.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

