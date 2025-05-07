Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 283.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 45,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32,614 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Century Therapeutics by 257.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 51,664 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 714,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

IPSC opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $45.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.66% and a negative net margin of 4,837.73%. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPSC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Century Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Century Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Century Therapeutics

About Century Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.